Crime watch: Cattle missing in Zavala County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Kevin Marmor, District 28 in South Texas, reports 20 to 25 cows and calves missing from a property off FM 1025 near Crystal City. The cows are branded with a BMP brand, with the “B” backward, on the left hip and have ear tags. The calves have white ear tags displaying the owner’s office phone number. The cattle were last seen July 18. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Marmor at 210-215-4168 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.













