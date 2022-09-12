Texas cattle industry meets to shape policy for coming year

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the largest and oldest organization representing the Texas beef industry, today kicked off its 2022 Policy Conference in San Antonio. The three-day conference provides a platform for members to conduct important business, developing policy to guide the grassroots organization in the coming year.

The association’s four policy committees and board of directors will address pertinent policy issues facing the state and nation including border security, water rights, wildlife management and more.

“As a member-driven organization, we believe that no one understands these issues better than the ranchers on the front lines,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Arthur Uhl. “We come together to examine the concerns within the industry and think intentionally about the future needs of cattle raisers.”

Attendees will hear from political leaders across the state. Rep. Tony Gonzales did address attendees in the event’s opening session. In addition, Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar will provide updates about the state budget Tuesday, followed by Col. Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, who will provide added perspective to the border crisis Wednesday.

“Economic pressure, wildfires, and severe drought have put pressure on cattlemen and women in Texas and the American Southwest,” said Uhl. “While each Policy Conference is important, this year’s meeting is especially timely.”

TSCRA’s Policy Conference is open to all ranchers, landowners and wildlife managers. To learn more visit www.tscra.org.

