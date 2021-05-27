Texas A&M Press book of the month

Members of the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association are able to take 30% off titles in ranching, western history, and western art and photography from the Texas A&M University Press.

Plus one item a month gets an additional 10% disocunt. This month’s selection is Timothy Edward Fulbright and J. Alfonso Ortega-S.’s White-Tailed Deer Habitat: Ecology and Management on Rangelands The book was hailed as “a splendid reference for the classroom and those who make their living from wildlife and the land” and as “filling a niche that is not currently approached in the literature.”

Get 40% off this title with code TSCRA40.

TSCRA members get a 30% discount on other titles, western art and photography with code TSCRA30. Click here for details.