Texas ag leader Leroy Startz appointed to NCBA Property Rights and Environmental Management Committee

Published by National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) announced that agribusiness leader Leroy Startz will serve as vice chair of NCBA’s Property Rights and Environmental Management Committee (PREM). Initiated in 1898, NCBA is the oldest and largest national trade association representing America’s cattle farmers and ranchers.

“Leroy Startz has led a distinguished career in agriculture, including extensive experience in agricultural lending and credit. His financial perspective will add tremendous value to the NCBA Property Rights and Environment Management Committee,” said NCBA Policy Division Chair Kim Brackett. “Our policy committee leaders serve NCBA by helping us develop the association’s policy book—a collection of policy positions that guide NCBA’s advocacy in Washington, D.C. This grassroots policy process ensures that cattle producers are the ones making decisions on NCBA’s priorities. We are pleased to have Leroy serve as one our grassroots leaders that advocates for cattle farmers and ranchers.”

As a grassroots organization, NCBA policy committees provide a venue for cattle producers to discuss issues facing the cattle industry and pass policy resolutions that direct the association’s advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C. The PREM committee has jurisdiction over NCBA policies involving land private property rights, conservation practices, and environmental policy.

Startz was raised on a grain, cotton and cattle operation on the coastal prairies of Texas between Houston and Corpus Christi. He attended Texas A&M University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture with honors, and emphasis on Agronomy, Agricultural Economics, and Agribusiness. Leroy has also attended several executive MBA education programs at Harvard University focused on agribusiness management. His work experience includes numerous roles with Bank of America, Republic Bank of Dallas, Nations Bank, John Deere, Wells Fargo and ING Capital. He has also operated his own agricultural consulting and financial advisory business. He served as a director with ING’s Food & Agribusiness Lending Group. Leroy has served for over 17 years on the board of directors for the Agricultural Retailers Association, and as chairman of its annual conference and expo planning committee for 15 years.

“Leroy Startz is a knowledgeable and selfless leader who has served the cattle industry through his professional experience and involvement in both NCBA and TSCRA,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) President Carl Ray Polk Jr. “TSCRA was proud to nominate Leroy to serve in NCBA’s grassroots leadership and we are pleased to see him take on this new opportunity.”

Policy committee leaders serve a two-year term expiring at the end of 2026. To learn more about NCBA’s grassroots policy process, visit ncba.org/policy.

###