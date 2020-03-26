TDA offers essential critical infrastructure worker authorization

On March 19, 2020, the Department of Homeland Security identified the specific industries that comprise Critical Infrastructure Industries. If you are an essential critical infrastructure worker, you may find a link to the authorization letter from the Texas Department of Agriculture below.

This is an official government document subject to the provisions of Texas Penal Code Sec 37.10 – Tampering with Governmental Record. Misuse of this document subjects a fraudulent user to criminal prosecution.

View the letter here.

For more from the Texas Department of Agriculture on COVID-19, visit this page.

