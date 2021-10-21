Task force evaluates TSCRA structure, programs

In early 2021, the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association officers and executive committee initiated a strategic review of the association’s membership structure and direction due to the changing demographics of TSCRA members, as well as the fluctuating dynamics of the cattle industry. The TSCRA Membership Review Task Force was chaired by Carl Ray Polk Jr. and comprised of: Austin Brown III; Deborah Clark; Wayne Cockrell; Alan Curry; Kelley Georgiades; Janet Helm; Leslie Kinsel; Jeff Mitchell; Gilly Riojas; Lew Thompson; and Jeri Willoughby.

The task force met 20 times over the span of six months. The group was charged with the unbiased review of events, programs, committees and people affecting membership recruitment and retention.

The task force evaluated the dues structure, noting the current structure needed to be simplified and modernized to better meet the changing needs of members. This led to simplifying the dues categories from 32 to 19, while also adding new categories for non-cattle owners and young professionals. Dues changes will take place Jan. 1.

The task force also took a deeper look at TSCRA membership committees. They determined the association promotion, or AP, committee, needed restructuring. The task force proposed, and the board voted to approve, the name change to membership development committee. The previous regional association promotion, or RAP, teams will be dissolved in place of regional representation on the primary committee. This consolidates key activities into one committee.

On the events front, it was determined ranch gatherings continue to serve members well. And with that, additional types were added, including urban gatherings, stock show and industry associated events, and regional educational gatherings.

The task force concluded the special rangers continue to be a strong differentiating resource and asset for TSCRA that should continue to be leveraged for membership growth.

Lastly, the task force identified some opportunities for growth. One includes targeting youth. A standalone group was created to evaluate areas of opportunity for both high school-age and young adults and will present its findings in the spring.

Watch future issues of The Cattleman and the TSCRA Update for more information, including an in-depth look at the new dues structure and member benefits in the December magazine.