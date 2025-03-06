Tables sold for the 2025 Texas Coastal CattleWomen Annual Fundraiser Luncheon and Style Show to benefit TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation

The 2025 Texas Coastal CattleWomen Annual Fundraiser Luncheon and Style Show will honor Texas cattlewoman Mary Kathrine White Moursund as the True Texas Rancher. The seventh-generation rancher, who manages the White Ranch properties in Chambers and Jefferson counties, is the second honoree of this award, which will be bestowed at the event on September 23, 2025, at the Lakeside Country Club in Houston, Texas.

Held annually each fall, the Texas Coastal CattleWomen (TCCW) Fundraiser Luncheon and Style Show, featuring 2025 partner The Hat Store and THS Ranch, raises funds that perpetuate the mission of education and creating awareness of the best protein, beef. The organization has raised and gifted over a million dollars toward that goal through scholarships and donations of beef since its inception in 1983. The True Texas Rancher honor began in 2024 to highlight women giving their all to the industry that supports so much of the state.

“A rancher with a long history of supporting and growing the Texas beef industry is the perfect honoree for our second award,” said Sarijane “Sassy” Stanton, current TCCW president and rancher in Grimes and Wharton counties in Texas. “Texas Cattlewomen gives us an excellent platform to reach out to different people and other organizations to help showcase the work done by women in ranching. Ranching has always been a fundamental contributor to the economy and culture of Texas and the White Ranch has played a significant role in the ranching industry. Mary Kathrine is continuing that tradition.”

The White Ranch’s history began in the 1820s, with today’s White Ranch operating as a commercial cow-calf operation in Chambers and Jefferson counties, running mainly Brahman crossed cattle. After graduating Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics with a focus on Rural Entrepreneurship and a minor in Business and completing the Texas Christian University Ranch Management Program in Fort Worth, White Moursund returned to work alongside her father, Bill White, until she was married in 2021. Following the death of her father in December 2023, White Moursund has taken the reins of the ranch.

“Mary Kathrine has always been ‘hands on’ with the duties and responsibilities of the ranch,” said Claudia Wright, TCCW past president. “Many things separate her from your ordinary rancher. In the spring and fall, she can be seen driving the cattle, with the crew, as the Whites are one of the few ranches that still swim the Intracoastal Canal to put their cattle on salt grass. Then, when penning, her horse is the first one on the trailer when hauling to different pastures. In the pens, you will always see her with a syringe giving shots or at the top of the shoot making the sorting decisions. In the hot southeast Texas summers, you will see her in the hay fields, baling hay.

The luncheon planned for September 23 at Lakeside Country Club will also honor the White Ranch and other Chambers County ranches as the Generational Ranchers. The event will highlight the history of the Texas Gulf Coast cattle industry.

The event will include a Style Show curated by THS Ranch, The Hat Store, and Superior Trophies & Buckles all located in Houston, Texas. THS Ranch is Houston’s newest luxury western wear store selling boots, ladies and men’s apparel; located next door to The Hat Store, a Texas tradition since 1915. Superior Trophies & Buckles has been creating bespoke awards and accessories for livestock shows and rodeos since 1979.

“Our family of companies are honored to be able to support TCCW,” said Russell Molina, CEO of THS Ranch, The Hat Store, and Superior Trophies & Buckles. “The deep history of the Texas cattle industry goes without saying, but it’s the important work that TCCW has been doing since 1983 in the promotion and education of beef to the community that will also stand the test of time.”

Tables are available for sponsoring, as well as individual seat tickets, and can be purchased at texascoastalcattlewomen.com. Funds raised benefit agriculture-related scholarships and the people that are supporting the beef industry like the Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the Texas Beef Council and the Texas Agriculture Lifetime Leadership (TALL) program through the Texas AgriLife Extension Service at Texas A&M University.

For more information, visit texascoastalcattlewomen.com. Follow the association on Facebook at facebook.com/texcoastal/ and on Instagram at @texascoastalcattlewomen.

###

About Texas Coastal CattleWomen

TCCW is a hardworking group of ladies dedicated to informing consumers of the nutritional value of beef and the importance of the beef industry and its contribution to the economy of the nation. TCCW believes in supporting youth in their education pursuit to continue this cause today.