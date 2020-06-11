Support your TSCRA Special Rangers and bid in online auction next week!

When the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Special Ranger Silent Auction was also put on hold. However, some of the items generously donated for the auction cannot wait until the rescheduled convention slot in September.

Bidding opens on Monday, June 15, at 8 a.m. and closes July 6 at 12 p.m.

Below is a list of the items:

King Ranch nilgai bull hunt for two

Guided turkey hunt

Guided predator call hunt

W.T. Waggoner management deer hunt

South Texas whitetailed buck hunt

Dove hunt for four

South Texas nilgai hunt for one

Sight fishing from poling skiff for two

229 joints of 2 7/8” tubing

Click here to see a full list of the items up for bid.

You have two easy ways to register for bidding:

Desktop users: Click here to register

Click here to register Smartphone or tablet device: Click here to register or scroll down for more information, including a handy QR code to scan into your phone for instant access.

All funds will go to the TSCRA Special Ranger Foundation.

The Special Ranger Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, opens tax-deductible gifting to the special rangers, ensuring high-quality training and equipment that will provide these peace officers with cutting edge investigative tools.

The special rangers need to purchase additional radios, crime scene investigation kits, electronic investigative programs, and updated vehicle and training equipment. Special rangers are required to obtain continuing education, which is customized to their specific investigative and safety needs. This training and its required travel and accommodations come at a high cost, solely dependent on the silent auction and funds donated to the Special Ranger Foundation.

Special rangers do not receive federal, state or local funding, nor does the TSCRA budget provide any equipment or training. Your support is essential to their continued operation and to help maintain the excellent level of protection and assistance the TSCRA Special Rangers are known for.

The purchase will not be tax deductible, although the purchaser should be able to deduct with regular farm and ranch materials.

Mobile Bidding Sign-up Instructions

1. Open your browser and go to http://m.silentauctionpro.com from your tablet or mobile device. Enter group number 1338 in the Group Number field.

2. Click the log in button for existing account or register button for a new account.

3. Complete the registration process including putting your credit card on file.

Or use your smartphone’s QR code for a direct link.

Use your smartphone to scan the code below to go to the mobile online bidding page.

Click on “Bid for me” specify your max bid and it will automatically bid for you in minimum increments until it reaches your max bid.