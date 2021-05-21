String of thefts in Robertson County, reward offered

Truck, skid steers and welder stolen from Calvert properties

It’s been a busy two weeks for Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas.

Since May 8, a Ford F-250, a Bobcat skid steer, a Case skid steer and a Lincoln welder were stolen from properties in Calvert. The truck is white with Texas license plate FWS6391.

To help solve these cases and recover the items, Dumas said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest. Tips may be made anonymously, and all information is kept confidential.

The special ranger said he hopes the reward will entice someone to speak up.

“We just want to get this equipment back to its rightful owners and put an end to this streak,” Dumas said. “Cattle raisers face enough challenges without having to worry about thieves.”

Contact Dumas at 979-255-0638 or call the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775 with information.