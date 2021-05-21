Foster, Jerod-20529

String of thefts in Robertson County, reward offered

Truck, skid steers and welder stolen from Calvert properties

It’s been a busy two weeks for Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas.

Since May 8, a Ford F-250, a Bobcat skid steer, a Case skid steer and a Lincoln welder were stolen from properties in Calvert. The truck is white with Texas license plate FWS6391.

To help solve these cases and recover the items, Dumas said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest. Tips may be made anonymously, and all information is kept confidential.

The special ranger said he hopes the reward will entice someone to speak up.

“We just want to get this equipment back to its rightful owners and put an end to this streak,” Dumas said. “Cattle raisers face enough challenges without having to worry about thieves.”

Contact Dumas at 979-255-0638 or call the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775 with information.

/ Crime Watch, News Releases, Theft & Law, TSCRA Update

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: