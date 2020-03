Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions

TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon

On March 2, 2020, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster from drought conditions in Atascosa, Bee, Burleson, Caldwell, Colorado, DeWitt, Dimmit, Frio, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Jackson, Jim Hogg, Karnes, La Salle, Lavaca, Live Oak, Maverick, Starr, Uvalde, Webb, Wharton, Wilson, Zapata, and Zavala counties. Click here to read the proclamation.

State of disaster declared in South Texas counties due to drought

State of disaster declared in South Texas counties due to drought

Search