Spring 2025 student internships available through Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

FORT WORTH, Texas (September 3, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the largest and oldest livestock association in the Southwest, announced applications are now open for the spring 2025 internship programs.

These unique internship programs provide students with opportunities to work alongside Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association staff and industry leaders. Students will expand their professional network and learn and grow from staff across administration, communications and marketing, education and events departments.

Spring 2025 opportunities include:

Semester-long internship in Fort Worth offers a variety of opportunities in administration, communications, education, events, membership and more. Interns will gain firsthand experience in the day-to-day functions of the association and get a behind-the-scenes look at hosting the 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, the largest agricultural event in the Southwest. TSCRA Government Relations Internship: Semester-long internship in Austin during the 89th Legislative Session focusing on federal and state policy-related issues, including private property rights, natural resources, animal health and more.

Applications for the spring 2025 internship opportunities are due Oct. 1, 2024. Additional details including submission instructions are accessible at https://tscra.org/who-we-are/employment/.