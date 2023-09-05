Spring 2024 Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association internships now open

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association today opened the application window for 2024 spring internship programs.

These exceptional internship programs offer students the chance to broaden their network and collaborate with Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association personnel and leading industry figures. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association internships allow students to develop skills in various departments such as administration, education, events, association marketing, and more. The opportunities include:

TSCRA Spring 2024 Internship : Semester-long internship in Fort Worth providing opportunities across administration, communications, education, events, membership, and more

: Semester-long internship in Fort Worth providing opportunities across administration, communications, education, events, membership, and more TSCRA Spring 2024 Government Affairs Internship: Semester-long internship in Austin for students with a specific interest in government relations

Applications to the spring 2024 internship opportunities are due October 5, 2023. Additional details including submission instructions are accessible at https://tscra.org/who-we-are/employment/.