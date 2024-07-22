Special rangers uncover widespread South Texas livestock theft scheme

Mason Solis of Wilson County arrested on felony theft charges.

FORT WORTH, Texas (July 22, 2024) –Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Matt Sigur led an investigation resulting in the recent arrest of Mason Solis, a Wilson County man charged with felony theft of livestock. The charges come after Solis failed to pay for cattle from the Live Oak Livestock Auction, which led to a widespread investigation that uncovered a complex livestock theft scheme spanning six Texas counties.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association was contacted in March 2024 by Live Oak Livestock Auction. The auction barn sold 35 head of cattle to but never received payment. The auction barn was given a hot check from Solis for the livestock, who took the cattle from the sale barn despite the failed payment.

Special Ranger Sigur promptly alerted other special rangers in the surrounding counties about the fraudulent scheme. Within weeks, Special Rangers Joe Aguilar Jr., Steve Martin, Robert Fields and Todd Jennings, reported similar incidents from auction barns across South Texas.

Special rangers quickly assembled, securing court orders, documents and statements. As the investigation advanced, evidence indicated Solis executed the same scheme repeatedly stealing 251 head of cattle in total. Warrants were issued by Gillespie, Gonzales, Karnes, Lavaca, Live Oak and Starr Counties.

Efforts to locate and arrest Solis initially failed when the special rangers discovered he had left his Wilson County home. However, thanks to the vigilance of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Solis was arrested June 22.

Solis was charged with nine counts of felony theft, amounting to more than $375,000.

Breanne Mosley, Solis’ wife, was also arrested and charged with one count of felony theft for her involvement in the scheme. This case is separate from Solis’ charges and remains ongoing.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to thank the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center for their joint efforts in this case and ensuring all warrants were served.

