Six reasons to attend the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo

The Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo is fast approaching, and Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is so excited to bring you this year’s event on July 23-25 in Fort Worth. There’s never been a better time to join your fellow beef producers and industry allies for a thrilling, fun-filled three days. Why should you attend this year? Here’s our top six reasons:

1. Enjoy the fellowship.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced last year’s event to be held virtually, you can reminisce with old friends and make new acquaintances at this year’s in-person convention. There’s nothing better than gathering with like-minded folks and acquiring valuable ranching lessons at a dinner table filled with seasoned veterans and leading cattle business experts.

2. Learn the latest in industry news and information from top speakers from across the country.

Hear market outlooks and find out how changes in policy could affect your operation, including how the border crisis and current administration’s policies could impact your operation. Gain tips on everything from managing your herd to maximizing your environmental resources to marketing your end product. You can even ask ag lawyers your burning questions about legal issues.

3. Listen to Mike Huckabee deliver an entertaining keynote.

The former governor of Arkansas, best-selling author and popular political commentator brings his no-nonsense wit and insight to Texas. He will discuss life lessons he’s learned along with tools to becoming a leader. His hilarious stories of life in politics, the South and his travels will delight the crowd.

4. See the latest products and services offered to the beef industry in the dynamic, inclusive trade show.

As the largest ranching expo in the region, you can see and learn about the newest products available to cattle producers and view live cattle handling demonstrations.

5. Savor a weekend away.

We know you work extremely hard, and so we like to have a lot of fun at the convention. Enjoy delicious meals that you don’t have to cook, dance the night away to western swing and just relax and enjoy chatting with fellow ranchers.

6. The kids are welcome, too.

Art, photography and essay contests are available to showcase their creativity, and there’s even a Cow Camp for kids! Young cattle raisers from ages 5 to 10 can tour the Cattle Raisers Museum and participate in lively activities geared toward young cow pokes!

The 2021 Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo will be an action-packed weekend the whole family will enjoy! Register today here.

-Lisa

Lisa Bryant is a freelance writer from Ada, Oklahoma.