Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Sign up now for a TSCRA policy committee

The beef industry and Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association needs you more than ever! You can make a difference by helping to form policy that affects the future of ranching by signing up for one of the following committees: 

  • Cattle Health & Well-Being
  • Marketing & Transportation
  • Natural Resources & Wildlife
  • Property Rights & Tax

Appointments will be carried over from the fall appointments. To see if you are already on a committee, view the active committee list here.

To request to be added to a committee or to switch committees, send an email to [email protected] by Friday, April 15.

Recent Posts