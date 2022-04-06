Sign up now for a TSCRA policy committee

The beef industry and Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association needs you more than ever! You can make a difference by helping to form policy that affects the future of ranching by signing up for one of the following committees:

Cattle Health & Well-Being

Marketing & Transportation

Natural Resources & Wildlife

Property Rights & Tax

Appointments will be carried over from the fall appointments. To see if you are already on a committee, view the active committee list here.

To request to be added to a committee or to switch committees, send an email to [email protected] by Friday, April 15.