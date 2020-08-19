Reward offered in Winnsboro cattle theft case

Tips may be provided anonymously

Winnsboro, Texas — A $1,000 reward has been offered in a case of missing cattle, according to Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand.

During the late evening hours of July 30, four head of cattle marked with yellow back tags were stolen from Winnsboro Livestock and Dairy Auction. The animals were consigned to be sold the next day. During the same time frame, additional cattle were stolen from another cattle company at the same location.

Hand, along with Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, have been investigating the case and are now calling on the public to help.

“If you know something, please come forward,” Hand said. “All tips are kept confidential, and tips may be provided anonymously by calling our Operation Cow Thief line.”

The reward will be paid to an individual who provides information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for the crime. The Operation Cow Thief phone number is 888-830-2333, or anyone with information may alternately contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or Fox at 903-348-9638.

 

 

/ News Releases

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: