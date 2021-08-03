Reward offered in case of stolen horses

Two horses are missing from Itasca, and a good tip could be worth up to $1,000, according to Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills.

This horse and one other were stolen from Itasca last month.

The special ranger said the missing horses included a sorrel gelding with a star and white strip with three white stockings, branded HR on the left hip or thigh. The second horse is a bay gelding with a star and white strip extending onto his upper lip with three white stockings. The theft occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. July 18 when a witness spotted a dark colored truck and trailer.

Tips may be made anonymously, and all information is kept confidential. Wills encourages anyone who may have information to call him at 254-223-2330, the Hill County Sheriff’s Office at 254-582-5313 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.