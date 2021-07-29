Reward offered in case of missing cattle

Four cows and one bull stolen from Menard County ranch

Five head of cattle are missing from a ranch southeast of Menard, and a good tip could be worth up to $1,000, according to Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain.

The special ranger said the livestock, which consist of four heavy-bred Angus cows and one Angus/Simmental crossbred bull, were stolen from a property off Ranch Road 1773. All the cattle are black.

Tips may be made anonymously, and all information is kept confidential. Brittain encourages anyone who may have information to call him at 325-853-2062 or call the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.