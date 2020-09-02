Cattle Raisers Relief Fund

TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association established the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund to support relief efforts for ranch families affected by natural disasters. The program is administered through the association’s 501(c)3 organization, and all donations are tax-deductible.

Donate now by clicking the button below or mailing a check made out to TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund to TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, 1301 W. 7th St., Suite 201, Fort Worth, Texas 76102.







Distribution Procedures

The TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund, a 501 (c)(3) organization, will collect monetary contributions for relief and recovery efforts in support of Texas ranchers impacted by natural disasters. Contributors will receive a receipt from Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association acknowledging their donation. 100% of the funds received will be distributed to ranchers impacted.

Relief is open to all impacted producers in the Federally declared disaster counties regardless of membership status in Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

We will balance allowing enough time for contributions to be received with the desire for ranchers to receive the funds as soon as possible.

