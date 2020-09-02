Cattle Raisers Relief Fund
TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association established the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund to support relief efforts for ranch families affected by natural disasters. The program is administered through the association’s 501(c)3 organization, and all donations are tax-deductible.
Donate now by clicking the button below or mailing a check made out to TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund to TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, 1301 W. 7th St., Suite 201, Fort Worth, Texas 76102.