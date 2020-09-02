Cattle Raisers Relief Fund

The TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund, a 501 (c)(3) organization, will collect monetary contributions for relief and recovery efforts in support of Texas ranchers impacted by natural disasters. Contributors will receive a receipt from Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association acknowledging their donation. 100% of the funds received will be distributed to ranchers impacted.

Relief is open to all impacted producers in the Federally declared disaster counties regardless of membership status in Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

We will balance allowing enough time for contributions to be received with the desire for ranchers to receive the funds as soon as possible.