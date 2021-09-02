Registration open for virtual Policy Conference

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association will hold its Policy Conference virtually Friday, September 10, and all members are invited to attend. Registration is free.

The event will be held on Zoom, and registrants will receive the link 24 hours before the conference kicks off. The schedule is as follows:



8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Marketing & Transportation Committee

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Cattle Health & Well Being Committee

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. General Session with Guest Speaker

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Natural Resources & Wildlife Committee

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Property Rights & Tax Committee

4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Second General Session with Guest Speaker

Members must pre-register to attend. Sign up here.

Have questions? Email [email protected] for more information.