Registration open for Cattle Raisers Virtual Convention

Two-day event can be joined live or watched later

FORT WORTH, Texas —Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members and friends will gather virtually next month to hear industry insights, consumer trends and practical management tips during the Cattle Raisers Virtual Convention.

On Tuesday, September 15, the convention kicks off with the opening general session, headlined by Evan Smith. The CEO and co-founder of Texas Tribune, Smith’s political insight is highly sought-after. Next, participants will choose between two tracks of breakout sessions, featuring hot topics like price discovery and marketing and how the agricultural industry helped Burger King change its mind on a controversial advertising campaign.

The next day begins with the membership meeting, followed by a market outlook from CattleFax CEO Randy Blach and more breakout sessions. At the conclusion of the event, members will vote for the association’s new slate of officers and recognize outgoing and incoming leaders.

Each registrant will also have access to a library of on-demand sessions, including:

Protecting the Ranch: Landowner Liability Law with Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, Texas A&M University

Sustainable Parasite Control in Cattle with Dr. Harold Newcomb, Merck Animal Health

Use of Drones in Ranching with Dr. Megan Clayton, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

Developing a Successful Supplementation Program for Cattle Operations with Dr. Jason Banta, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

Know Before You Go: Succession Planning with Jacqui Davie, Lincoln Agribusiness Services

Stocker Cattle Arrival: The Intersection of Health, Risk, and Opportunity with Dr. Mike Nichols, Boehringer-Ingelheim

Don’t Roll the Dice on Reproduction with Dr. Dusty Abney, Cargill Premix and Nutrition

Why and How to Successfully Wean Calves Prior to Marketing with Dr. Ronald Gill, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

Stacy Fox, the association’s executive director of education and events, said one benefit to the virtual format is freedom from scheduling restrictions.

“If they need to miss a session or can’t choose between simultaneous tracks, registrants will have the option to watch parts of the event — or the entire event — when it’s convenient to them,” she said.

For more information or to register, visit cattleraisersconvention.com.