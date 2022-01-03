Registration now open for Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo

March 25 through 27, Fort Worth will host thousands of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members as the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo commences downtown. But the event is open to all, and offers can’t-miss opportunities for landowners, ranchers, farmers and wildlife managers from across the country.

The convention kicks off March 25 with the popular School for Successful Ranching, a unique program offering 30 hours of interactive educational sessions.

Later that morning, the two-day expo opens, featuring one of the cattle industry’s largest trade shows. More than 250 exhibitors’ booths will offer everything from cattle handling equipment to jewelry and everything in between.

Saturday’s schedule begins with a general session, annual membership meeting and the CattleFax Market Outlook with Randy Blach. That afternoon, attendees will hear a familiar voice in the general session keynote — that of President George W. Bush. Saturday night, western swing band Jake Hooker and the Outsiders will take the stage at the Cattle Raisers Dinner and Dance. The convention will conclude with a Cowboy Church service Sunday Morning.

