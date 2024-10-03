Ranchers to honor Texas Panhandle wildfire heroes at community appreciation dinner

FORT WORTH, Texas (October 1, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Disaster Relief Fund, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that supports cattle raisers facing disasters in Texas and Oklahoma, will host a community appreciation dinner at 5 pm on Sunday, Oct. 20 in Canadian.

This event will be held at the Jones Pavilion and will honor the people, industry partners and first responders who were instrumental in battling the recent Texas Panhandle wildfires.

“This dinner is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the people who stepped up when our region needed them the most,” said TSCRA President Carl Ray Polk Jr. “Ranchers, landowners and rural communities cannot come back from disasters alone, and we are thankful to all – neighbors, businesses, first responders and leaders, who invest time and resources in times of need.”

The TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund raised over $2.5 million to support cattle raisers and organizations that provide assistance to victims, across 11 counties impacted by the 2024 Texas Panhandle wildfires.

The community event is open to the public. To RSVP, please email [email protected] or click here.