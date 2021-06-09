Convention preview: Protecting ranches from a catastrophic disease outbreak

As the world was taken by surprise and thrown into turmoil by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hard not to think about the possibility of an animal disease wreaking the same kind of havoc for American farmers and ranchers. A program to effectively trace animal disease could reduce the number of animals exposed and quicken response time if such a disease struck the United States.

During the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo in Fort Worth this summer, ranchers can learn how to create such a program that works for all industry segments. Callahan Grund, a seedstock producer and executive director of U.S. Cattle Trace, will share current obstacles to building a program and technology that can be used by producers to implement a traceability plan. He will discuss the proactive approach needed to protect American farms and ranches from a significant disease event.

Grund’s presentation will be a part of the 2021 School for Successful Ranching on Friday, July 23. It’s not too late to sign up for educational workshops and opportunities to network and learn about the latest news and products in the cattle business. Register now at tscra.org.