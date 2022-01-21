Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Prison sentence issued in case of burglary, shot horses

Trenton Ray Wilson will serve eight years for July 22 crime

A criminal investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster has concluded in a prison sentence.

Trenton Ray Wilson, Amarillo, plead guilty Jan. 19 in Wilbarger County. 46th District Judge Dan Mike Bird sentenced him to eight years for criminal mischief.

Wilson broke into a home in rural Wilbarger County on July 22 and shot at multiple animals — including two horses that died. The search for Wilson lasted 11 days and garnered national media attention, Foster said. The suspect was arrested August 3 in Oklahoma and he was extradited back to Texas.

Recent Posts