Prison sentence issued in case of burglary, shot horses

Trenton Ray Wilson will serve eight years for July 22 crime

A criminal investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster has concluded in a prison sentence.

Trenton Ray Wilson, Amarillo, plead guilty Jan. 19 in Wilbarger County. 46th District Judge Dan Mike Bird sentenced him to eight years for criminal mischief.

Wilson broke into a home in rural Wilbarger County on July 22 and shot at multiple animals — including two horses that died. The search for Wilson lasted 11 days and garnered national media attention, Foster said. The suspect was arrested August 3 in Oklahoma and he was extradited back to Texas.