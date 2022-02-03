President Bush to be joined by Red Steagall in fireside chat at Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo

Attendees at the 2022 Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo will hear a familiar voice at the annual event — that of President George W. Bush.

He’s spoken all over the world, in the U.S. Capitol and even from an aircraft carrier, but next March, the 43rd President of the United States and Founder of the George W. Bush Presidential Center will address a group of cattle raisers in Fort Worth.

Originally scheduled to speak at the 2020 event, which was converted to virtual due to COVID-19, his engagement was rescheduled to 2022.

Joining President Bush will be Red Steagall. The legendary songwriter, recording artist, poet and radio and TV show host has a career that spans more than 45 years and work that has reached all over the globe — from Australia to the Middle East, to South America and to the Far East.

To register for the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo, visit cattleraisersconvention.com.