Preparations for Winter Storm Landon

With Winter Storm Landon making its arrival in parts of the state and fast approaching in others, we want to be sure you have the appropriate resources to help keep the safety of your family, property and livestock a top priority throughout the coming days as plummeting temperatures and ice threatens much of Texas.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Disaster Education Network has a host of Winter Storm resources and information available, including tips on

preparation,

winter weather awareness,

disaster supplies,

livestock resources,

emergency food and water suggestions,

driving and

general safety

The agency’s Disaster Assessment Recovery (DAR) agents, a statewide program funded by the Texas Legislature, stand ready to provide preparation for counties in the event of natural disasters or disaster recovery.

Strike Teams consisting of County Extension Agents and Specialists in each region of the state are also ready to respond during times of impending weather events, natural disasters or other statewide emergencies. Statewide updates can be viewed on Texas A&M AgriLife Extensions Service platforms including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.