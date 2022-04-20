Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Pleasanton man arrested in cattle theft case

Xavier Gonzalez allegedly bought cattle and never paid for them

Xavier Gonzalez, age 55, was responsible for purchasing cattle in South Texas for a cattle company. Beginning in October 2021, Gonzalez allegedly purchased cattle for his employer as well as for himself. The investigation showed Gonzalez bought a total of 47 head of cattle valued at $17,851.

Gonzalez promised to make payment to the sale barn, but after many attempts of contacting him and receiving no payment, the sale barn owner contacted Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. TSCRA Special Rangers Tony Ashley and Joe Aguilar Jr. investigated and arrested Gonzalez March 3 on a warrant out of Starr County. Upon arrest, Gonzalez was charged with a third degree felony for theft of livestock.

