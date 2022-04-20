Pleasanton man arrested in cattle theft case

Xavier Gonzalez allegedly bought cattle and never paid for them

Xavier Gonzalez, age 55, was responsible for purchasing cattle in South Texas for a cattle company. Beginning in October 2021, Gonzalez allegedly purchased cattle for his employer as well as for himself. The investigation showed Gonzalez bought a total of 47 head of cattle valued at $17,851.

Gonzalez promised to make payment to the sale barn, but after many attempts of contacting him and receiving no payment, the sale barn owner contacted Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. TSCRA Special Rangers Tony Ashley and Joe Aguilar Jr. investigated and arrested Gonzalez March 3 on a warrant out of Starr County. Upon arrest, Gonzalez was charged with a third degree felony for theft of livestock.

