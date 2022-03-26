Parks Ranch wins environmental stewardship award￼

Owners David and Matt Crow recognized for their continued devotion to the land

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced Parks Ranch, owned by David Crow and his son, Matt, of Goliad as the winner of the Texas Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award. Nominees for the National Cattleman’s Foundation Environmental Stewardship Award Region IV. This recognition is a joint effort between Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Section Society for Range Management and Texas Grazing Land Coalition.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Hughes Abell said this is one of the most distinguished honors a rancher can receive, and it is extremely competitive.

“Cattle raisers across the nation work hard every day to preserve and protect the land we all cherish,” Abell said. “The Crows are dedicated to preserving the integrity of the land and maintaining sustainable practices that can be passed on from generation to generation. They are an outstanding example of stewardship exemplified, and we’re proud to present them with this award.”

A director and active member of TSCRA, David with the help of his son, Matt, a graduate of the Texas Christian University Ranch Management Program, created a system of arranging their pastures in a rectangular shape while creating a “loop road” allowing them all-weather access through the ranch. Combined with rotational grazing and brush management programs, the Crows have created an optimal grazing distribution plan.

The father-son duo has a deep passion for conserving the land for future generations of ranchers.

“The Crow family sustains the land because they see the vision of future generations on the land,” Abell said. “A dedication to maintaining sustainable ranching practices and wildlife preservation has allowed the Crows to steward a legacy.”

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is a 145-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, and throughout the Southwest. For more news releases and information, visit tscra.org.