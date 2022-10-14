Open Enrollment: We’re here to help.

Dear TSCRA Members,

Finding a partner for your insurance needs is tough. That’s why Cattle Raisers Insurance was formed. We’re here to help ranchers, farmers, landowners and those who live for this land protect their families, property and operations. It’s what we do.

As a trusted name in the cattle industry for more than 40 years, we’ve continued to grow our service to meet the challenges of modern ranchers. Today, we are a full-service insurance agency. Our licensed staff offers you access to a broad variety of health, life, property and other insurance products, and our deep understanding of the challenges ranchers, their families and employees face sets us apart.

As the calendar turns to November, we felt it was the perfect opportunity to reintroduce ourselves. Open enrollment begins Nov. 1 through Jan. 15. This important window is your opportunity to find competitive rates across your insurance plans. But you don’t have to do it alone.

Cattle Raisers Insurance is here to help. Our services are offered to both Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members as well as those outside of our organization. This expanded audience allows us to serve the greater agricultural industry while also supporting our founding organization. Choosing Cattle Raisers Insurance helps Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association thrive. We hope you’ll show your support by referring others to our services.

Let Cattle Raisers Insurance be your partner. Visit cattleraisersinsurance.com or call

1-800-252-2849 to learn more.

Sincerely,