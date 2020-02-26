Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission picks new rep for District 8

Source: Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation | Feb. 17, 2020

Northwestern Oklahoma insurance executive D. Chad Dillingham, of Enid, has been appointed by Gov. J. Kevin Stitt to the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission. Pending the state Senate’s approval of his appointment, Dillingham will begin serving an eight-year term as the District 8 representative in July 2020.

Dillingham will take the seat being vacated by Enid businessman John D. Groendyke, who has decided to step down from the commission after 44 years of continuous service under seven governors.

Dillingham is chief executive officer and co-owner of Dillingham Insurance, a 93-year-old private business headquartered in Enid and serving clients in 38 states with offices in Oklahoma City, Kansas City and Tulsa. He and his brother own and operate a 1,700-acre cattle ranch in Northern Oklahoma.

Established in 1957, the modern Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission is the eight-member governing board of the Wildlife Department. The Commission establishes state hunting and fishing regulations, sets policy for the Department and indirectly oversees all state fish and wildlife conservation activities.

