Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summary for July 8

Compared to last week: Feeder cattle and calves lightly tested as most sales closed this week due to the July 4th Holiday. Three sales were open: OKC West (feeders and calves), Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction and Apache. Though lightly tested a higher undertone was noted on feeder cattle, few calf trades sold with a lower undertone. Numbers continue to be the driving force in the market as many expecting lighter feeder numbers are producing high prices. Summer’s heat has been relentless with 100 degree days beginning to show with very little relief in site. Slaughter cows and bulls also lightly tested. Slaughter cows sold steady to 3.00 lower and slaughter bulls sold steady. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 45% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (82% Bred Cows, 18% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 66%.