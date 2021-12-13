North Texas and Panhandle wildfires mostly contained; disaster declaration issued in Wichita County

Wildfires spread quickly in Wichita, Clay and Moore counties on Friday, thanks to high winds and high temperatures in the drought-stricken areas.

Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System and local firefighters took advantage of favorable weather Saturday morning to conduct ignition ops on several active wildfires in the Electra Complex fire. This helped to secure firelines before elevated conditions returned to the forecast Sunday. Photo courtesy of Texas A&M Forest Service.

A declaration of disaster was declared in Wichita County due to the fires in the Electra area, which jumped U.S. 287 burned 2,300 acres and destroyed two homes. Part of the Electra ISD FFA barn was also damaged, and multiple animals were lost. All schools and many homes were evacuated for several hours.

In Clay County, the Arrowhead Fire ravaged 6,300 acres and caused evacuations and multiple road closures. The Twin Creek Fire in Moore County burned 3,601 acres.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, these fires had all been contained or were almost contained as of Dec. 12.