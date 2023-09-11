New podcast provides modern management resources to cattle raisers

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association launches School for Successful Ranching Podcast

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association today announced the launch of the School for Successful Ranching Podcast, a limited six-part educational podcast exploring modern best management practices for animal health, nutrition, pasture and wildlife management, genetics and more.

Leveraging key principles in Beef Quality Assurance, the podcast features ranchers discussing the challenges and benefits of various management practices on their own operations. In addition, industry experts chime in to share how science has driven these standardized practices across the U.S. beef industry.

“Beef quality assurance is a nationally-recognized program, but Texans need to know how implementation looks in real-life scenarios,” said Emily Lochner, executive director of education and engagement. “This isn’t your everyday podcast – ranchers and wildlife owners can take away tangible practices and answer tough-hitting questions, giving cattle raisers tools they can implement today.”

Podcast episodes for the limited series include:

Environmental management – Matt Crow, of Crow and Parks Ranches, dives into environmental management, land stewardship and how to utilize available resources to build stable ground for cattle industry success.

– Matt Crow, of Crow and Parks Ranches, dives into environmental management, land stewardship and how to utilize available resources to build stable ground for cattle industry success. Proper cattle handling – Molli Foxley, unit foreman of the East Foundation, discusses how proper handling methods to transportation, working and maintaining cattle leads to low stress environments.

– Molli Foxley, unit foreman of the East Foundation, discusses how proper handling methods to transportation, working and maintaining cattle leads to low stress environments. Nutrition – Gabe Jennings, of Jennings Ventures Cattle, shares advice on finding the best minerals and supplements to promote proper nutrition and enhance herd health.

– Gabe Jennings, of Jennings Ventures Cattle, shares advice on finding the best minerals and supplements to promote proper nutrition and enhance herd health. Record keeping and data management – Foster Burchett of La Babia Cattle Company joins to discuss what records producers need to be maintaining and the importance of herd data management.

– Foster Burchett of La Babia Cattle Company joins to discuss what records producers need to be maintaining and the importance of herd data management. Reproduction and genetics – Cord Weinheimer, Southwest region field representative of the American Hereford Association and Weinheimer Ranches, dives into genetic selection, understanding the genetics of a herd, and how to evaluate what types of genetics will best fit your environment.

– Cord Weinheimer, Southwest region field representative of the American Hereford Association and Weinheimer Ranches, dives into genetic selection, understanding the genetics of a herd, and how to evaluate what types of genetics will best fit your environment. Animal health – Third-generation rancher, Missy Bonds of Bonds Ranch, joins to talk about whole herd health, cattle treatment plans and how to examine and treat cattle that may be sick.

The podcast was produced in collaboration with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Texas Beef Council and sponsored by Midcontinent Livestock Supplements. To listen to the podcast, visit www.tscra.org/ssrpodcast.

