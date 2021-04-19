New ideas, ventures diversify ranch income

Treadwell Cattle Company embraces opportunity.

Staying in operation for more than a century requires a great deal of business savvy. Just ask John and Brian Treadwell, the fourth and fifth generations to manage Treadwell Cattle Company near Christoval.

Through the years, the Treadwell family has been willing to take on new ideas and ventures to diversify ranch income. Brian’s great-grandfather once raised polo ponies for the U.S. Army.

In the 1990s, John and Brian established a hunting and recreation business. Their hunting lodge welcomes a number of loyal guests each year to hunt for white-tail deer and enjoy other wildlife. That’s been a significant contributor to their bottom line.

When Brian married his wife, Morgan, in 2018 they said their vows before a picture-perfect backdrop on the South Concho River. It sparked an idea to provide that same opportunity for others.

“Our job as land managers and stewards is to locate the diamonds,” Brian says. “That bank on the river, it’s beautiful. But there was no way to share it or improve it. The wedding venture seemed to be a fairly solid combination and a real excursion in the non-consumptive ecotourism.”

They repurposed an old sale barn into a reception hall, where guests enjoy dancing the night away on what was once an auction arena. Without fail, everyone always asks for the story behind the barn, opening the doors to share the larger ranch story.

“Opening up the river, and essentially opening up the ranch gate, has allowed so many people to come out, and then they start asking questions,” Morgan says. “It’s really cool to see one catalyst create so many different conversations that, without a doubt in my mind, impact agriculture in a positive way.”

Treadwell Cattle Company was recognized with the 2020 Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award. Learn more about their dedicated efforts to preserve the landscape in the May issue of The Cattleman.

-Jena

Jena McRell is the managing editor for The Cattleman magazine, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s flagship publication.