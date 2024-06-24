New government relations staff join Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Austin-based office welcomes Schumann and Holbrooks

AUSTIN, Texas (June 24, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association today announced the hiring of two new staff to the Austin-based government relations team: Peyton Schumann, senior director of government relations, and Paige Holbrooks, director of policy and political communications.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s Austin-based government relations department, led by Executive Director of Government Relations Melissa Hamilton, oversees legislative, regulatory and political efforts for the largest and oldest livestock association in the Southwest.

“Government relations is at the heart of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association,” Hamilton said. “Our members understand the importance of having a strong presence in our state and federal government, which includes a team who understand and care about the issues impacting our industry.”

Both Schumann and Holbrooks bring a wealth of valuable prior experience to support Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s mission.

Schumann, of Novice, previously served as Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association director of government relations for four years, beginning in 2018. His return comes from his most recent role as government relations specialist with Texas General Land Office under Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, and he brings other political experience from the Texas Senate and Gov. Greg Abbott’s political campaign.

“It’s an honor to support our dedicated ranchers and landowners,” Schumann said. “I look forward to continuing my service and advocating for an industry that is so vital to our state’s heritage, future and economy.”

Holbrooks, of Gail, is a recent graduate of West Texas A&M University, holding a bachelor’s degree in agricultural media and communication and a master’s degree in agricultural business and economics. Holbrooks brings experience from roles with Certified Angus Beef and the office of U.S. Congressman Ronny Jackson. Holbrooks most recently worked alongside the Dean of the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences at West Texas A&M University as the donor relations coordinator.

“Encounters within the beef industry have led me to where I am today, and I look forward to where they take me in my new role with TSCRA,” Holbrooks said. “I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to work with cattle raisers and represent the industry which is crucial to so many rural communities in the Southwest.”

