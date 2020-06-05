National Hurricane Center keeping a close eye on tropical storm in the Gulf

As damaging flooding hits portions of Mexico and Central America due to Tropical Storm Christobal, the National Hurricane Center has issued storm surge and tropical storm watches for states in the Northern Gulf of Mexico coastal region. Heavy rainfall is expected in areas of East Texas and across Louisiana this weekend into next week, with the possibility of high winds, flash flooding and rising stream levels as the storm makes landfall.

Stay up to date on the latest forecast, watches and warnings at NHC.gov.