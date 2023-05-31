Nancy Pruitt, nationally recognized cattle photographer, passed away on May 13, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas, following emergency brain aneurysm surgery. Pruitt lived in Springtown, Texas at the time of her death.

She was a 1976 graduate of Texas A&M University with a degree in agricultural journalism.

In 1977, she joined the staff of Brangus Journal and part of her responsibilities required taking cattle photos. This opened another avenue of creativity for her, as she was already writing and designing ads and eye-catching layouts for the monthly magazine. Pruitt loved the photography part of her position, and it would become a lifelong passion. She also began drawing and painting cattle during this time.

She would leave Brangus in 1980 to join the editorial staff at The Cattleman. From there she would take advertising positions at Granada and Camp Cooley Ranch, where her photography and design skills produced award winning campaigns and her work was recognized on a national level. She became a sought-after cattle photographer across breeds, and this led her to open her own company that she operated until her death.

Pruitt was an avid horse enthusiast and competed in stock horse events. She was also active in a community Bible study in the Springtown area, and she helped many aspiring cattle photographers.

She annually served as a judge for the Fort Worth Stock Show Commercial Heifer Sale Scholarship program. Because of her commitment to that program, a scholarship has been established in her memory as part of the Fort Worth Stock Show Commercial Heifer Sale. It will be presented annually at the sale on the closing day of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Those wishing to contribute should make the check payable to Weekly Livestock Reporter, P.O. Box 7655, Fort Worth, Texas 76111. Please denote that the funds are to be used for Pruitt’s memorial scholarship.

A private burial was held in Dallas, Texas on May 22nd. She is survived by her son, Brett.