Martinez honored with Outstanding Young Range Professional Award

Jose “Pepe” De la luz Martinez Garcia received the Outstanding Young Range Professional Award at the Society for Range Management’s 75th Annual Meeting in Albuquerque, New Mexico earlier this February. The Award is presented by the Society to an individual member who has demonstrated extraordinary potential and promise as a range management professional. This award is presented as an encouragement for outstanding performance by young men and women entering the profession of range management.Martinez-Honored-with-Outstanding-Young-Professional-Award.docx
