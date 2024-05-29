TSCRA represented at the 2024 Young Cattlemen’s Conference 

FORT WORTH, Texas (May 30, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members Beau Lasater, Carlos Ochoa and Tucker Brown will participate in the 2024 Young Cattlemen’s Conference (YCC) held May 30 to June 6. Hosted by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the YCC program focuses on developing young leaders in the beef industry.

Beau Lasater, a fifth-generation rancher and vice president of operations at Isa Beefmasters, LLC in San Angelo, raises registered Beefmaster cattle. He is a graduate from Texas Christian University with degrees in business information systems and supply chain management. Prior to returning to the ranch, Lasater worked in the corporate sector with Aldi and American Airlines. He returned to his roots to continue his family legacy as the great-grandson of Tom Lasater, founder of the Beefmaster breed. Lasater and his wife Paige, have two children, Jaxon and Elizabeth.

Carlos Ochoa, operations manager for Two Rivers Ranch in Sabinal, oversees livestock, land stewardship and commercial hunting. The ranch produces high-quality commercial beef, raising registered Beefmaster cattle and feeder stocker steers. Ochoa graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in agriculture systems management and a minor in business administration. He is also a graduate of the TCU Ranch Management Program. Ochoa lives on the ranch with his fiancée, Emily, along with their working dogs and horses.

Tucker Brown, a sixth-generation rancher at R.A. Brown Ranch in Throckmorton, graduated from Lubbock Christian University and the TCU Ranch Management Program. He helps manage the family ranch, which raises and sells 800 registered bulls annually. Brown, who has been recognized as the NCBA Beef Advocate of the Year, uses social media to promote American farmers and ranchers to his half-million followers. He and his wife Karley, have two daughters, Rayley and Brooklyn, the seventh generation on their family ranch.

Lasater, Ochoa and Brown will join other young industry professionals from across the U.S. for the eight-day program, starting in Denver and traveling to Nebraska, Ohio and Washington, D.C.

