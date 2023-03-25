House Agriculture Committee Member addresses Texas cattle raisers at annual meeting

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz joins the 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.

South Texas Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX-15) joined Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association at its annual membership meeting held in conjunction with the 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo today. Rep. De La Cruz, who is a member of the House Committee on Agriculture, provided insights to TSCRA members on the Farm Bill and important issues impacting the Texas cattle raisers community in Washington, D.C.

Arthur Uhl, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s president, emphasized the importance of such policy, and recognized the significance of Rep. De La Cruz’s presence.

“It is a critical time for cattle raisers in Washington as we approach a new Farm Bill and deal with pressing issues like Waters of the United States and border security,” Uhl said. “It is an honor to host Congresswoman De La Cruz and hear first-hand updates on these topics, especially as a strong advocate for the Texas cattle industry and a member of the very committee where many of these issues are addressed. We’re grateful she could join us in Fort Worth this weekend and are eager to work alongside the Congresswoman in the months ahead.”

“Beef producers play an important role to our nation, and as a Texan, I understand how vital ranchers are to the Lone Star State,” said Rep. De La Cruz. “Creating policies that hinder their ability to support our economy and produce beef for our dinner tables will only hurt our nation. I’m excited to ensure their voice is heard and that Texas cattle producers are well represented in the halls of the Capitol.”

In November, Rep. De La Cruz made history by becoming the first Republican and the first Latina to represent Texas’ 15th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. In addition to serving on the House Committee on Agriculture, Rep. De La Cruz serves on the Financial Services Committee where she addresses issues pertaining to the economy, international finance, banking and more.

###