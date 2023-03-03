House Agriculture Committee Chairman Thompson announces farm bill listening session in Texas

Source: House Committee on Agriculture

Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15), will host a Farm Bill listening session in Waco, Texas. Mr. Thompson will be joined by Congressman Pete Sessions (TX-17), along with bipartisan Members of the House Committee on Agriculture. The event will bring together farmers, ranchers, producers, agribusiness owners, and more to solicit public feedback—an integral part of the Farm Bill reauthorization process. All members of the Committee have been invited to participate as well as the Texas Congressional delegation.

WHO: Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15), Rep. Pete Sessions (TX-17), Rep. Chellie Pingree (ME-01), Rep. Austin Scott (GA-08), Rep. Doug LaMalfa (CA-01), Rep. Kat Cammack (FL-03), Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13), Rep. Tracey Mann (KS-01), Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX-30), Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-03), additional members TBA.

WHAT: Farm Bill Listening Session

WHEN: Wednesday, March 15 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM CDT

WHERE: BASE at Extraco Events Center, Hall A1 & A2

4401 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX 76710

LIVE STREAM: Click here to tune into the live stream on the day of the event.

Can’t attend? Submit your Farm Bill feedback here.