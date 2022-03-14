Get ready to learn at the 2022 School for Successful Ranching

More than 30 hours of sessions for every experience level and interest

The School for Successful Ranching at Cattle Raisers Convention March 25-27 in Fort Worth offers practical, real-world information for cattlemen of every level. Explore classes relevant to you and find information you can use at home to help improve your cattle operation. Choose from sessions covering cattle health, business management, marketing, genetics and selection, cattle management or range, and pasture management.

A few highlights:

General Session: Agriculture’s Political Landscape: Colin Woodall, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association CEO, is giving an update on the biggest legislative issues facing the agriculture industry in Washington D.C., and what steps are being taken to address them.

Beef Export Report: Listen to Jason Bagley and John Hinners discuss U.S. beef exports and how Texas Beef Checkoff dollars are investing in red meat exports.

Ask An Ag Lawyer: Talk to a panel of agricultural law attorneys who will offer overviews of common legal issues and answer questions about a range of legal issues from water law to property issues and much more.

Cattle Market Outlook: Randy Blach, CattleFax CEO, will discuss beef supply and demand, market volatility and weather impacts on domestic beef prices in this CattleFax Outlook.

Rural Land Trends: Dr. Charles Gilliland with the Texas A&M Real Estate Center will discuss the current economic environment and its influence on land markets.

