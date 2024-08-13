Georgetown rancher testifies on right to farm and foreign ownership of Texas land

AUSTIN, Texas (August 13, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Second Vice President Dan Gattis testified before the Texas House Committee on Agriculture & Livestock examining ways to protect against foreign ownership of farm, timber, pastureland and agriculture facilities in Texas and on the implementation of right to farm legislation passed last session.

Gattis, an attorney and rancher from Georgetown, emphasized the importance of common-sense solutions that recognize food security and national security.

“Ensuring that our working lands remain in the hands of those who are committed to our nation’s well-being is vital to maintaining control over our food supply,” said Gattis.

Gattis also provided testimony on the implementation of right to farm legislation passed during the 88th Texas Legislature and Proposition 1 approved by the Texas voter’s last fall.

“For generations, ranchers across Texas have worked tirelessly to maintain the land, raise healthy livestock and contribute to the food security of our nation,” said Gattis. “One of the most pressing concerns in Texas is the increasing pressure from a growing population and urbanization.”

Legislation passed in 2023 prevents growing cities from placing restrictive regulations and fines on agricultural operations and prevents legal actions against working farms and ranches. TSCRA was instrumental in the success of right to farm legislation last session. Gattis’ testimony addressed the vital nature of these laws in protecting the agricultural community.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is the largest and oldest livestock association in the Southwest and has an active presence in Austin where it advocates for private property rights of its members.

