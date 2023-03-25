G Bar C Ranch honored as 2023 Texas Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award recipient

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association today recognized Meredith Ellis of G Bar C Ranch as the winner of the Texas Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award, recognizing exceptional stewardship and innovation of the Rosston-based cattle operation.

This award is presented as a joint effort between Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Section Society for Range Management and Texas Grazing Land Coalition. As the 2023 winner, Ellis will compete among other outstanding ranchers for the 2023 National Cattlemen’s Foundation Environmental Stewardship Award Program.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Arthur Uhl said this is one of the most esteemed honors a rancher can receive, and it is extremely competitive.

“Ranching practices implemented by Meredith speak volumes to her dedication to sustainable use of the land,” said Uhl. “Her ranching philosophies embrace livestock production as a tool to maintain native species habitat, biodiversity, and water resources. Meredith is an outstanding example of stewardship, and we’re proud to present her with this award.”

Ellis raises Angus cattle across the more than 3,000-acre ranch located between the Western Cross Timbers and Grand Prairies ecoregions. The ranch strategically rotates the herd through their 58 fenced pastures to reduce the potential need for artificial inputs. To do their part in enhancing water quality, G Bar C Ranch grazes in a way that maintains effective flow of vegetation filters to prevent erosion. The operation is exceptionally diverse, with 23 different ecological sites, including Wheat Creek flowing through the ranch which deposits into the Trinity River, providing nearly half of Texans’ water needs.

###