Former Smith County ranch manager sentenced to six years in prison

Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez pleads guilty to 12 counts of cattle theft in Tyler

Fort Worth, Texas, (Dec. 12, 2023) – Former Lindale ranch manager, Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of theft of livestock Dec. 8 in Smith County. The convictions are the result of a lengthy investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Larry Hand, Bo Fox and Darrel Bobbitt.

Perez-Sanchez was arrested in March 2022 for theft of livestock after an absentee landowner noticed discrepancies in cattle sales and called on Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers to investigate. Later, a Smith County Grand Jury indicted Perez-Sanchez on 12 counts of livestock theft, a third-degree felony.

“Theft of cattle is a serious offense in Texas,” Hand said. “The offenses become greater as the value of livestock increases.”

The thefts involved 34 head of cattle stolen from 2018 to 2021, totaling more than $21,000.

On Dec. 8, 2023, Perez-Sanchez pleaded guilty to all 12 felony charges. He was sentenced to six years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and instructed to pay restitution for the value of livestock as ordered by District Judge Austin Reeve Jackson of the 114th District Court.

“Judge Jackson’s ruling today sent a clear message that although employees are essential to ranching, theft will not be tolerated,” Hand said. “There are consequences to rustling cattle in Texas.”

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to acknowledge the joint efforts of Smith County Assistant District Attorney Emil Mikkelsen and the cooperation of Emory Livestock Auction.

###