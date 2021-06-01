ForageFax: Silverleaf nightshade

Silver Leaf Nightshade (Solanum elaeagnifolium Cav.) is an upright, usually prickly perennial in the nightshade family. It normally grows 1 to 3 feet tall and reproduces by seed and creeping root stalks.

Leaves have a silver color (hence the name) with wavy margins and are lance shaped to narrowly oblong. Flowers are violet or bluish (sometimes white) with yellow centers. The fruits are round and yellow and are present from May to October.

The plant has poor forage value for livestock and wildlife and can be poisonous to livestock. Read more at foragefax.tamu,edu…