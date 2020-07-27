ForageFax: Herbicide applications during dry, hot months

Invasive brush can decrease forage productivity for livestock or decrease brush diversity valuable for wildlife habitat. Most ranchers find themselves constantly considering options for brush management, weighing not only the cost and effectiveness, but also when they can find the time to complete the treatments. As temperatures continue to climb across the state and the chances of rainfall seem to be weakening, it’s important to consider the effect this will have on any herbicide applications. Read more at Foragefax.tamu.edu…

