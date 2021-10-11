Five reasons to join TSCRA today

Palm trees mark ranch entrances in the state’s southernmost region.

Cattle and sheep dot the rolling hills of Central Texas.

Pines guide the winding roads as you go east. A turn west yields alternating fields of cotton and cattle grazing sorghum residue.

These are just few of the many views a road trip across Texas offers. While the differences are apparent, there are a few common denominators — one being iconic Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association signs posted on gates across rural Texas and Oklahoma.

Photo by Jerod Foster.

The blue and white signs identify the association’s more than 17,000 members who represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production. You may have seen them, too, and wondered: Should I join, too?

Here are five (of many) reasons.

Support for the special rangers

The 30 commissioned peace officers who serve as the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers investigate approximately 1,000 agricultural crime cases and recover an average of $5 million in stolen cattle and assets for ranchers annually. This squad of elite law enforcement officers is supported wholly by association dues and donations from members.

Photo by JoAnna Robertson Photography.

2. A powerful political voice

Individually, we can do little. But together, we can do much. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s staff represents you in Austin and Washington, D.C. on topics ranging from private property rights to fake meat and everything in between. If proposed policy will affect our members, we’re on it.

3. Discounted registration at the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo

Our biggest event of the year boasts a powerful lineup of educational sessions and seminars on local and national ranching topics that matter to you, an expo featuring more than 250 booths, a dance, and most importantly, the opportunity to connect with people who share your interests and values. And while are all welcome, members get a hefty discount. Watch the short video below to get a feel for the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo.

4. Ranching 101

Our monthly members-only webinars give participants practical, sound guidance on the tools and equipment needed to get started in ranching or land ownership. While these seminars are designed for people starting off in the ranching business or looking to improve their existing operation, anyone interested in the cattle business is invited to attend. Over the last year, topics have ranged from generational transfer to cattle nutrition and everything in between. Best of all? They’re free!

5. The Cattleman magazine and TSCRA Update

Included with each membership is a free subscription to the award-winning The Cattleman magazine, our monthly print publication, and TSCRA Update, a daily email newsletter.

It was hard to narrow it down to five, but this is just a glimpse of what being a Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association has in store for you. Convinced? Sign up to be a member here. Still have questions about what you get with your membership? Email us at [email protected].

-Kayla

Kayla Jennings is the proofreader for and a regular contributor to The Cattleman magazine.