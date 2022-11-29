Farm Credit supports TSCRA Special Ranger Foundation with record setting donations

Several Farm Credit organizations recently joined forces to make a record donation to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Foundation in support of the foundation’s efforts to provide law enforcement and investigative resources to agricultural producers and rural communities.

AgTexas Farm Credit, Capital Farm Credit, Central Texas Farm Credit, Heritage Land Bank, Legacy Ag Credit, Lone Star Ag Credit, and Texas Farm Credit combined to donate $77,000, smashing the foundation’s fundraising goal of $60,000.

“The donation from these Farm Credit organizations will be used to supply training, equipment, and advanced investigative resources to TSCRA Special Rangers,” said Scott Williamson, executive director, law enforcement, brand and inspection services. “The investment by these Farm Credit associations will help prevent livestock and equipment theft and help ensure our law enforcement professionals are equipped with the latest safety equipment.”

“Since 1917, Farm Credit has supported rural communities and agricultural operators,” said Bill Tandy, chief executive officer of Heritage Land Bank. “We are proud to support the Special Rangers and their work to protect and serve ranchers, farmers, and rural landowners throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

Founded in 1877, 29 Special Rangers operate throughout Texas and Oklahoma, providing law enforcement and theft prevention to agricultural producers and rural communities. TSCRA Special Rangers are an elite group of law enforcement officers who have extensive knowledge of the cattle industry. While they primarily investigate cattle theft and other agricultural crimes, they are well-trained in all facets of law enforcement and are commissioned through the Texas Department of Public Safety or Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

About Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is a 145-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,000 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage four million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture primarily in Texas, Oklahoma and the Southwest.

About AgTexas Farm Credit

AgTexas Farm Credit is a customer-owned lending cooperative, providing financing for agricultural operations, agribusinesses, homes, and rural real estate as well as insurance and leasing services for the Ag industry since 1934. Headquartered in Lubbock, AgTexas serves approximately 3,000 members in 43 Texas counties through 11 offices. AgTexas is part of the Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America. Learn more at www.agtexas.com.

About Capital Farm Credit

For more than 100 years, Capital Farm Credit has supported rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Capital Farm Credit is a proud member of the Farm Credit system and serves more than 23,000 members, with loans outstanding totaling more than $10 billion. Headquartered in Bryan, Texas, Capital Farm Credit has offices serving 192 of Texas’ 254 counties. Learn more at www.capitalfarmcredit.com.

About Central Texas Farm Credit

Central Texas Farm Credit is a member of nationwide Farm Credit System, financing farm and ranch land, agribusiness operations, rural land and homes, and recreational property in its 20-county area. Headquartered in Early, the cooperative has branch offices in Brady, Coleman, Comanche, Haskell, San Angelo, and San Saba. Learn more at www.centraltexasfarmcredit.com.

About Heritage Land Bank

Heritage Land Bank provides innovative financing solutions other banks simply can’t offer when it comes to rural real estate, agricultural operations, agribusinesses and country homes. Founded in 1917, Heritage Land Bank is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of rural lending cooperatives. With headquarters located in Tyler, Heritage Land Bank operates across 16 Texas counties ranging from Dallas-Fort Worth to Lufkin. To learn more, visit heritagelandbank.com.

About Legacy Ag Credit

Legacy Ag Credit is a borrower-owned lending co-op that finances agriculture, rural real estate, country homes and agribusiness. It is headquartered in Sulphur Springs and has branch offices in Canton, Gilmer, Longview, Sulphur Springs, and Terrell. Legacy is a part of the nationwide Farm Credit System.

About Lone Star Ag Credit

With approximately $2.33 billion in assets, Lone Star Ag Credit provides financing for rural land, country homes, agribusinesses, livestock, agricultural equipment and operating expenses. The rural lender headquartered in Fort Worth serves approximately 5,700 customer-owners in 48 counties and has credit offices in Abilene, Cleburne, Corsicana, Denton, Fort Worth, Georgetown, Hillsboro, Lampasas, Mount Pleasant, New Boston, Paris, Sherman, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Waco and Weatherford. For more information, contact a local Lone Star Ag Credit office, or visit LoneStarAgCredit.com.

About Texas Farm Credit

Texas Farm Credit (TFC) is an agricultural lending cooperative that provides competitive rates, flexible terms, and personal service to farmers, ranchers, rural residents, and agribusiness firms from the Red River to the Rio Grande Valley. Not only does TFC finance a wide range of farming and ranching operations, it also offers home and rural real estate mortgage loans, as well as provides a variety of insurance services to its members. Headquartered in Robstown, Texas, TFC serves 100 Texas counties and is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of rural lending co-ops established in 1916.

###